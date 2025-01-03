The Pork Belly: Serving up classic American breakfast with a porky twist

KUNA, Idaho — Just off Main Street in Kuna, you'll find the city's only dedicated breakfast diner — The Pork Belly — known for its made-from-scratch food and fresh smoked pork belly.

"The pork belly is our hometown, cozy, breakfast diner, nestled in country comfort," says Marisol Larson. She and her husband Mike Larson own The Pork Belly.

"It means nostalgia to me," says Marisol Larson.

The breakfast diner invites locals and visitors alike to belly up to the bar for a big breakfast and a fresh brew.

"It means a place where people can come together and kind of step out of the modern and back into a time where things kind of slow down a little bit," says Marisol Larson.

Everything from the bread to the sausage gravy is made fresh from scratch with no preservatives.

"It's always gonna be fresh," says Mike Larson.

The pair also owns Big Mic's down the street, which is where the menu staple — fresh smoked pork belly comes from.

"We put a lot of love into it. It's a three day process — prep to plate, never frozen. So when you get pork belly, you get it fresh. It's tasty, it's savory, it's delicious," added Marisol Larson.

"It's kind of a delicacy really," says Mike Larson.

After a change in ownership last February and some bumps along the way, Mike says the restaurant is on track and aims to be a place where the community can get a fresh meal made from scratch.

"My dad always used to say if you know me, you know me. So my wife and I are really big on the Kuna community. We love the community," says Mike Larson.

"It's really nice to have a local breakfast diner so we don't have to drive up Meridian Road and go outside of our own hometown," says Acacia Roberts, who brings her family in for the sweet cream pancakes.

Roberts says she loves supporting local restaurants with character.

"Here's our food, so yeah, it's just a great place!"