The Onslaught crew prepares for Urban Air at the Idaho Potato Drop

The Idaho Potato Drop is a celebration that helps people ring in the new year with a giant potato that falls out of the sky at midnight, the event also features live music and a one of a kind skiing competition.

The Urban Air presented by Idaho CDL Training is a sight to see with athletes bringing the mountains to downtown Boise for a wild competition.

"Urban Air it is the only wench gap jump contest that we have ever heard of," said Justin "Juice" Kennedy. "We are just trying to put on a show for the crowd and show them what we do on the daily, some people have never seen skiers jump in real life so it’s cool to bring the action to people."

Justin and his older brother Mason grew up skiing at Bogus Basin, every year they make a film documenting their unique style of skiing where they build features in urban areas, their latest film Electric debuted at the Egyptian Theater in November.

"Thank you to everyone that came to our movie premiere at the Egyptian," said Juice. "We met new people that hadn’t heard of the crew and If they want to come watch us live this is a cool opportunity."

The Kennedy brothers and the Onslaught Crew have been building a 28-foot gap jump in front of the Idaho Statehouse since Wednesday with snow they brought in from Tamarack.

"We got our North Pole wench yanking us in there, probably coming into close to 30 miles per hour," said Mason. "They are going about 15 feet up in the air, so yeah people are taking flight."

We saw a camera crew from CNN at the sight while we watched the brothers and their friends build the jump, this year the Idaho Potato Drop will get featured around the world.

"Boise has gone global this year to over 200 countries I've heard," said Juice. "They are going to splice into the New York City ball drop at certain times of the night so Boise is on the map."

The competition runs from 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. with the winner earning the right to take flight when the clock strikes midnight, there will also be an open session for people to practice beginning at 7:00 p.m.