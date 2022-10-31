The non-profit Underdogs Boise is asking for funding for an all-ages sober venue

BOISE, Idaho — The local music scene is rapidly growing with Boise's population increase. A local non-profit is currently looking to cater to a particular overlooked demographic. The non-profit Underdogs is currently fundraising to create an all-ages sober venue that will cater to small touring bands and local showgoers.

"We wanted to build something for the Boise music scene, for the community, and give it back to them, and we wanted it to be run by everyone. This should be the spot for Boise in general," said Alex Marshall, Underdogs Vice President.

The goal is to raise $10,000 to start their journey as Underdogs. Funds will be used to secure a venue, make renovations and purchase the necessary equipment and furniture. They are currently looking into venues with a capacity for about 300 people in Downtown Boise.

"There are a lot of people who want to get involved in things like booking, sound, lights and tour management, but there is not always the easiest way to get involved. Whatever you want to do, you can come here and do it," said Alex Marshall.

Underdogs want this to be a safe, sober space for all and a profitable one for musicians. They are planning on booking shows through what is known as a door deal; 70% of the profits made at the door go to the band.

"Any dollars we make will go right back out," said Alex Marshall.

Being a non-profit, Underdogs Boise will rely on donations to keep its doors open. If you would like to donate or get involved, click here.