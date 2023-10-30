The Night of a Thousand Pumpkins in Eagle

EAGLE, ID — Eagle residents saw Halloween a little early this year in the City of Eagle, with the help of their special events coordinator Josh Herker as it hosted the first annual Night of a Thousand Pumpkins.

There were over a thousand pumpkins brought to City Hall, and people were able to come all last week to carve and decorate them for the festivities.

On Saturday, all of these fun and creatively carved pumpkins lined the street and sidewalks as families in costumes enjoyed trunk or treating, live music, games, and even food vendors.

Speaking with Herker, he explained that the hope is for this event to become an annual tradition for the city.

Herker said, "Of course, I would love to see it get bigger and bigger because that means more people are being able to enjoy it."

If you want to know about any other upcoming Holiday events thrown on by the city you can go to the events page of the Eagle Parks and Recreation website.