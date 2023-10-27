Preparing for a Night of a Thousand Pumpkins in Eagle

EAGLE, Idaho — In the hopes of starting a new annual family tradition, the City of Eagle is hosting its first ever Night of a Thousand Pumpkins.
This week, people have been preparing decorations for the bash. Carving stations have been busy with participants creating pumpkin-carving masterpieces, including Idaho News 6 own Alexander Huddleston.
The family Halloween-friendly party will host a Trunk-or-Treat area in the parking lot, face painting, kids' activities, a DJ, food, and even a Chili Cook Off. Donations for the Eagle Food Bank are also being accepted at the event.
The event is being held the evening of Saturday, October 28 from 5:00pm to 9:00pm in the Library and City Hall parking lots in Eagle.
Each carved pumpkin will be displayed during Saturday's event, with the artists being allowed to claim their pumpkin and take it home.