Preparing for a Night of a Thousand Pumpkins in Eagle

EAGLE, Idaho — In the hopes of starting a new annual family tradition, the City of Eagle is hosting its first ever Night of a Thousand Pumpkins.

This week, people have been preparing decorations for the bash. Carving stations have been busy with participants creating pumpkin-carving masterpieces, including Idaho News 6 own Alexander Huddleston.

The family Halloween-friendly party will host a Trunk-or-Treat area in the parking lot, face painting, kids' activities, a DJ, food, and even a Chili Cook Off. Donations for the Eagle Food Bank are also being accepted at the event.

The event is being held the evening of Saturday, October 28 from 5:00pm to 9:00pm in the Library and City Hall parking lots in Eagle.

Flier / city of Eagle

Each carved pumpkin will be displayed during Saturday's event, with the artists being allowed to claim their pumpkin and take it home.