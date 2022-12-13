The Nampa School District's recent partnership with Smart Rain set to save them up to 50% in water savings

NAMPA, Idaho — The Nampa School District is partnering with a company called Smart Rain to help conserve water. Making them the first district in Idaho to take advantage of their Smart Rain for Smart kids program.

“We have been partnering up with Smart Rain for the past few months in preparation for this upcoming season to help us conserve water,” said Cortney Stauffer, Director of Operations for the Nampa School District.

Smart Rain has awarded the Nampa School District $100,000 worth of Smart Rain controllers. They have also been awarded an additional $10,000 through their Smart Rain for Smart Kids program.

The system offers automatic water management that accounts for environmental factors and is easy to monitor.

“We have a close partnership with the city. We know the city has been working really hard to get the message out to conserve water because we certainly don't want irrigation cut off early,” said Kathleen Tuck, Director Of Communications for the Nampa School District Director.

All 27 schools in the district -- totaling more than 250 acres of the landscape will use the new system.

The idea behind the Smart Rain program is to save money by saving water and putting those savings back into the classroom. But since Nampa pays a flat rate for irrigation, they won't actually be saving any money. Instead, the focus is healthier landscapes with up to 50% water savings.

“Really, the fee they pay will stay the same. To save water and improve the environment for kids by having green fields, green playgrounds, vegetation that looks great, is really what for them it's really about,” said Julie Larsen, Smart Rain Foundation Director.

The irrigation system has been installed and is ready to operate on the first day of irrigation.