The Micron Foundation and CWI partner for Chip Camp

NAMPA, Idaho — Middle school-aged students in rural communities are being reached by the Micron Foundationand the College of Western Idaho for a Chip Camp.

For the first time, the three-day camp will be held at the CWI campus.

"It's like Science, technology, engineering, and math, which are four of my favorite things, so I like everything about STEM," said Clara Swain, a Micron Chip Camper.

This is an effort by Micron to expand opportunities for experiential STEM learning and exposure to the semiconductor industry to students in rural communities who may not otherwise be given the opportunity.

About 85 eighth and ninth grade students will get the chance to experience different types of STEM activities while addressing real-world problems.

"Being able to work those digital skills really forms pathways to the workforce that otherwise are challenging and accessible to those folks," said Sarah Strickley, On-Ramp Program Coordinator for CWI.

The Micron Foundation continues to expand its investments and has added more than 20 K-12 programs so far this year in the community.

They are investing in STEM education programs, building upon partnerships with community organizations, colleges, and universities to find new ways to offer education and training to inspire underrepresented and rural populations to pursue the possibilities ahead.