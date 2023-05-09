The Latino Unidos Conference welcomed Latinos from all across the Treasure Valley

Northwest Nazarene Universitywelcomed Latinos from all across the Treasure Valley this week. Their goal - to showcase the power and positive presence of the state's rising minority group.

"We want to be able to build power wherever we are," said Estefania Mondragon the Executive Director, PODER of Idaho.

Building power --- is this year's theme for the Latino Unidos conference.

PODER of Idaho chose that to focus on equity, justice, and economic prosperity for our Latino community.

Their goal is to continue providing a platform for Latino leaders, community organizers, and professionals to network and learn and pass that knowledge down to residents.

"What this conference is doing is mimicking what happens in our homes every single day, people coming together with a shared vision of what should happen in our communities and figuring out how to get there," said Greisa Marítnez-Rosas, the Executive Director, for United We Dream.

In recent years Idaho has experienced rapid growth, especially among Latinos, and that growth has brought cultural diversity to the Gem State.

Enrique's Mexican Restaurant is a Hispanic-owned business that has seen how the growth has impacted its business.

“In the past 5 years, our sales have grown 20%,” said Enrique Contreras Paz, Manger at Enrique's Restaurant.

According to The Idaho Department of Labor, Idaho's minority races are rising from just 3% in 1990 to over 8%, projected by 2025.

But Idaho's Hispanic population grew more than 5% in 1990, comprising 14% of what is projected for 2025.

Marítnez-Rosas with United We Dreamis highlighting the power every community has and how to harvest that power for the good of the community.

"The first one is that you are not alone, and there are a lot of people out there that are conspiring in your favor. And the second one is to get active," said Marítnez-Rosas.

With the growth of the Latino population also comes their spending power.

In 2020 Latinos spent $ 6.5 million, but by 2025 that number is expected to be well over $9 million, making them a key contributor to Idaho's economy.