The Land Trust of Treasure Valley aims to purchase 320 acres in Boise Foothills

BOISE, Idaho — Nearly 320 private acres are up for sale in the Boise Foothills between Bogus Basin Road and Highway 55, east of Avimor. The nonprofit Land Trust of the Treasure Valley is looking to raise $100,000 to purchase the land to ensure the space stays open.

Officials with the Land Trust believes it's essential for them to preserve the property since it is an important habitat area. It is also bounded on three sides with property owned by the Bureau of Land Management.

"This property is in the foothills," said Eric Grace, executive director for the Land Trust of the Treasure Valley.

"It's really important for winter and habitat for deer and elk, and they are running out of space from all the development. We need to ensure that they have space to come to spend the winter, that has the food and resources that they need to survive."

The South Fork Willow Creek property is the largest land-conservation campaign from the Land Trust of the Treasure Valley since 2010, when the organization raised $560,000 to purchase Harrison Hollow.

Officials with the Land Trust say they were approached by the owner of the property, who wanted to sell but would like to see the space protected as open space for the public.

“The proximity to residential development makes the property a prime candidate for development – hence, the need for immediate protection,” said Grace in a press release.

The estimated cost to purchase the property is $250,000. So far, the Land Trust has raised $25,000 of the $100,000 goal, planning to use an acquisition fund for the remaining amount.

If you want to donate, visit the Land Trust of the Treasure Valley website or call them at 208-345-1452. All donations are tax deductible.