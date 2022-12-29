The Inmates and Canines Prison program returns to the Idaho Department of Correction

KUNA, Idaho — When covid surfaced, prisons were among the many impacted, and visitors were denied into correctional facilities, resulting in programs offered to inmates being suspended. But now, after a two-year hiatus, the Idaho Department of Correction is resuming its inmate and canines project.

"Ever since the program went away, it's probably been one of the biggest things that get requested; when it's coming back," said Andy Valley, Warden for the Idaho Department of Correction.

That program is EPIC, an Education Project for Inmates and Canines. It has inmates – referred to as residents - train dogs from the Meridian Canine Rescue with the hopes it will lead to finding dogs their forever home.

Residents are responsible for the dogs daily, ultimately living with them in their cells. The residents, with the help and training from the Meridian Canine Rescue, teach dogs various behaviors, all while learning real-life skills that will make it easier for them to get adopted.

But this program doesn't only provide a sense of hope to the dogs but the residents as well.

"Having that connection in here, having the dog to take care of it, gives us a little purpose. This place can be very discouraging," said Matthew Stevens, a Resident at the Idaho State Correctional Center.

Randy Valley, Warden at the Idaho State Correctional Center, says one of the most difficult things to provide at the facility is the purpose, which is what this program is designed to do.

"So for those guys to have an animal that requires their care to maintain them and feed them, to air them, exercise them and train them, it's like any other work opportunity. It provides purpose. I have to do this, and it's not just for me. It's for others," said Randy Valley.

Once the dogs complete their 10-week program and are put up for adoption, they become highly requested due to their ability to transition easily to an adoptive family.

"My hope for any dog that comes through this program is to be able to find a forever-loving home and give these dogs a second chance," said Matthew Stevens.

If you would like to donate to the project, click here.