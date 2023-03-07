The Idaho State Museum's 'Trailblazing Women of Idaho' exhibit is now available virtually

BOISE, Idaho — March is Women's History Month -- a time to revisit and celebrate Women's many contributions to history, culture, and society.

The Idaho State Museum has a special virtual exhibit, named the ‘Trailblazing Women of Idaho’ to make it easier than ever to learn about this important part of Idaho's history.

“We wanted to make sure there was something of the exhibit here for as long as possible, so the choice was to digitize the exhibit,” said Nicole Inghilterra, a Capitol Curator for the Idaho State Museum.

The exhibit -- now available virtually -- highlights women across Idaho and the United States that led their communities and made incredible strides.

Women like Sally Reed, who with the help of Ruth Bader Ginsberg challenged Idaho state law regarding gender preference as estate executors. And Linda Copple Trout, who in 1992 was the first woman to be appointed to the Idaho Supreme Court.

The 3D exhibit gives visitors a similar experience to a physical display.

“Again because those stories are so empowering and so durable it allows us to also broaden our reach outside the Treasure Valley, which is another very exciting part of digital tools like that. So we can bring trailblazing women of Idaho to every community across the state,” said Inghilterra.

The women featured are considered to be some of the original barrier breakers and revolutionaries in Idaho and have earned the designation of trailblazer.

The virtual exhibit has already had nearly 500 virtual interactions. Visit the Idaho State Museum website to visit the virtual exhibit.