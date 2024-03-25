Watch Now
News

Actions

The Idaho DMV is getting a new phone number

Idaho DMV provides "emergency extension"
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Idaho News 6
Idaho DMV provides "emergency extension"
Posted at 11:20 AM, Mar 25, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-25 13:20:52-04

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Division of Motor Vehicles is changing phone service providers to offer better customer service and faster calls to residents in the Gem State.

The new numbers, one for commercial vehicles and one for the general public will be announced on Monday, April 8. During the transition, customers who call the "old" DMV number (208-334-8000) will be given the new number. The "old" phone line will still be in service for Idaho Transportation Department following the change.

“We take about 2,000 calls a day at the DMV,” explained DMV administrator Lisa McClellan, “We’ve been working since early February, setting up and testing the new system to ensure a smooth transition for all those customers.”

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Boise 6 Twin Falls 6

Boise 6 / Twin Falls 6, your new home for the Vegas Golden Knights