The Idaho DMV is getting a new phone number

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Division of Motor Vehicles is changing phone service providers to offer better customer service and faster calls to residents in the Gem State.

The new numbers, one for commercial vehicles and one for the general public will be announced on Monday, April 8. During the transition, customers who call the "old" DMV number (208-334-8000) will be given the new number. The "old" phone line will still be in service for Idaho Transportation Department following the change.

“We take about 2,000 calls a day at the DMV,” explained DMV administrator Lisa McClellan, “We’ve been working since early February, setting up and testing the new system to ensure a smooth transition for all those customers.”