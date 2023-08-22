The Idaho Department of Insurance reminds residents that homeowners' insurance likely does not cover flooding

BOISE, Idaho — Several areas throughout Idaho and Oregon received 1 to 3 inches of rainfall, including lower parts of the Treasure Valley, from the remnants of Hurricane Hilary. Minor flooding was reported in western Idaho and eastern Oregon.

The recent flooding highlights the need for flood insurance for Idaho and Oregon residents. Homeowners' insurance does not cover damage caused by flooding, as Randy Pipal, Idaho Department of Insurance Consumer Services Bureau Chief explains, "There are some exceptions, like if the roof leaks it's probably covered. If it's water that's coming from outside, it's probably going to be excluded from the homeowners' policy."

The Department of Insurance recommends being proactive about evaluating their flood risk and considering a flood insurance policy. Currently, there are 5,600 flood insurance policies in effect in Idaho.

Pipal explains, "There's a lot of areas in the Boise Foothills in flood zones that most people might not realize. It's because of the washes coming down from the mountains."

Flood insurance policies can be purchased through the National Flood Insurance Program, operated by FEMA. It is recommended to not wait until the storm is approaching or hits, as there is generally a 30-day waiting period for the policy to take effect. The NFIP policies are fairly inexpensive, typically tallying less than $400 per year.

For more information or to purchase a policy, head over to this website.You can also call (208) 334-4319 or 1(800) 721-3272.