The Idaho Department of Agriculture suspects that there will be more Avian Flu outbreaks than ever before

BOISE. IDAHO — Chances are you've heard of Avian influenza or what many call the 'bird flu'.

The highly pathogenic Avian Influenza has been highly contagious and the cause of death for 52.7 million animals worldwide.

The Idaho Department of Agriculture suspects that this year, there will be more outbreaks than ever before.

It's a virus that can easily be transferred to objects such as tools, vehicles, clothes, and boots.

The problem is – it can then be transferred from one location to another, making it highly contagious among birds.

So if you have birds like chickens or roosters, Dr. Scott Leibsle, Veterinarian with the ISDA , says you can help keep them safe and healthy by reinforcing bio-security measures to prevent outbreaks on their farms.

"One of the basic benchmarks that the Department of Agriculture is recommending is that poultry producers have a dedicated set of barn clothes and boots and keep your equipment just with your poultry or coops there," said Leibsle.

ISDA says you can take that safety further by avoiding neighbors or any other facilities that can cause you to track something and bring it back to your property, which can, potentially, cause your birds to get sick.