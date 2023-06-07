The Idaho Commission on Hispanic Affairs host its first Hispanic and American Indian Healthcare Conference

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The Idaho Commission on Hispanic Affairs is hosting its first Hispanic and American Indian Healthcare Conference this week in Twin Falls.

It's the first day of a two-day conference being held at the College of Southern Idaho put together by the ICHA.

The conference focuses on healthcare access to all, particularly the fast-growing Hispanic and American Indian population in Idaho.

Over the next two days, organizations are hosting numerous workshops, exhibits, round tables, and wellness gatherings focusing on these underserved minority groups in our state.

According to the Idaho Commission on Hispanic Affairs, roughly 230,000 Hispanics live in Idaho. They tell me that about 37% of the Hispanic population does not have healthcare insurance.

"What I'm being told is if they have to choose between putting food on the table or getting healthcare insurance, they are going to choose to put food on the table," said Margie Gonzalez, the Executive Director of ICHA.

To help change that - various key holders in the community are here today to inform the uninsured population of the tools and services available to them.