The Idaho Climate-Economy impacts assessment translated into Spanish

BOISE, Idaho — Information from the University of Idaho on climate change and our economy can now be accessed in Spanish. The McClure Center launched the project earlier this month.

The translated versions of U of I's Climate and Economic Assessment are referred to as snapshots that have been in the works for months, making them the first assessment they translate into any other language. Those Spanish snapshots are now the most downloaded item on the site.

"Agriculture definitely may be a group to find the Spanish snapshots helpful. Also, people that are in healthcare or work in ways that would be impacted by temperature or smoke," said Katherine Himes, McClure Center Director.

In 2019, Idaho's employment of migrant and seasonal farmworkers peaked at over 18,082 in October, when they made up 38% of the state's hired agricultural workforce, with the majority of those workers only speaking Spanish. That's when The Nature Conservancy stepped in, firmly believing in the importance of the snapshots they funded the translation.

"When that work was done in English, we wanted to make it as accessible as possible to as many Idahoans," said Bas Hargrove, Senior Policy Adviser for The Nature Conservancy.

The translation was in the works for months wanting the Spanish the be accurate to the Spanish spoken in Idaho; they sought assistance from native Spanish speakers.

"All of those snapshots I would go through to make sure there is some accuracy; as far as the translation, if I understood the terminology being used. Then I suggested some edits to the University," said Jóse de Léon, Director of Programs for the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

While the translations have only been accessible most recently, a Spanish classroom at Boise State has been using them for months. Spanish professor Carolina Viera shares how her students have reacted to the snapshots.

"So far, my students are really enthusiastic about contributing to the process of getting to know what is going on in Idaho. And the message is in Spanish," said Carolina Viera, Boise State Professor.

While the McClure Center has yet to make plans for additional translations, they are hopeful more of their work will be translated.