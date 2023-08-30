NAMPA, Idaho — Today, small business owners, as well as larger corporations in the area, met up at the Nampa Civic Center.

The Hispanic Chamber of Commerce hosted an August luncheon to highlight Idaho's Hispanic health.

Local leaders in the Hispanic community along with local business owners gathered to learn about recently released Hispanic Health data.

During the event, the chamber discussed the importance of health by showcasing recently released data by the Idaho Hispanic Commission on Hispanic Affairs and Idaho State University.

Mental health was one of those topics highlighted, serving as a reminder that prioritizing health is essential in both the workplace and in your daily life.

"We want to present simple ideas or simple things that people can do, and we have two great speakers today. One is really going to focus on things you can do with your coworkers or employees," said Mari Ramos, the Director of Operations for the Idaho Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

During the event, physical health instructors showed examples of different movements you can do from your desk, just by standing up while at work.

With Hispanic Heritage Month coming up soon, it's the perfect time to showcase the challenges facing this community and how they can improve their physical and mental health.

The Hispanic Chamber of Commerce hopes these events and information learned can help push businesses, keeping business owners healthy as well as their employees.