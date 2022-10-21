The "Haunted House" in Emmett

EMMETT, Idaho — The "Haunted House" is now open in Emmett, Idaho.

Emmett High School Wrestlers and the Drama Club teamed up to host the Halloween attraction hoping to raise funds for the schools wrestling program.

Organizers say the event will be scary and may not be suitable for young children.

The "Haunted House" is located at 2732 Cherry Lane in Emmett and the cost of admissions are 10 dollars for adults and eight dollars for kids under eight.

The event runs October 20th to the 23rd and October 27th to the 31st from 6:00PM to 8:00PM.

