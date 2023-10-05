The growing development in the Eagle Foothills has big plans for the future

EAGLE, Idaho — If you think they're moving a lot of dirt around Avimor you wouldn't be wrong.

The McLeod family settled in the area in the early 1900s where they grazed sheep and built a post office and blacksmith's shop for all the other homesteaders.

The large community along Highway 55 has seen an increase in activity that mirrors the developer's vision of working and playing in the foothills, responsibly.

"Now I came from a little town in Montana and that's what endeared me to the McLeod family, I've always wanted to build the exact something, villages, and hamlets connected by trails, you feel safe when your kids are out. When I graduated from college, I was interviewing for jobs and their annual pay was half of what I was making working in the summer I said I'm going to be a builder," explains Richter.

Since we first visited with Richter a few years ago, a lot has changed, starting with the construction of four water tanks high on a hill on the west side of the highway. Richter says the tanks will support not only Avimor, but when finished, will hook into Eagle's city water system, a municipality that they recently annexed into.

"We got all the water we need to support our community. Our sewer plant per day per house is averaging less than 120 gallons per house house, in the valley all the sewer plants are 250-300," said Richter.

With hundreds of families moving in, the area is in need of schools. And because the Avimor community property straddles three different counties, that means three different school districts. Richter says they will make it work.

"So we promised all of the districts that when it's time to build schools, we will give you the land to build schools," assures Richter.

And there's always room for recreation.

A big announcement is coming surrounding the addition of more accessible trails for all levels of riders. Richter said, "A lot of bike trails, the best ones here, have been established by the cows, the way they go along the side of the hills."

Colin McLeod knew growth would eventually make its way into the foothills, and his vision of open space so far remains for all to see.