The Great Train Show rolls into town

The Great Train Show pulled into Expo Idaho this weekend, showing off model trains to fans from across the Treasure Valley.

For the longest time, I had an old Lionel train sitting in a dusty box in the garage. So when I heard about the Great Train Show I said, "It's got to go."

If there's anyone who might appreciate an old "garage find" it's long-time train aficionado, Tim Timmons. "I remember going with my dad to the rail yard when they still had steam and watching the trains."

Timmons, a Portland resident, gets a huge kick out of the reaction his toys get from kids of all ages. "It's fun to see the kids dragging their parents and the smiles on their faces."

Turns out most trains are no longer analog; like everything else, they're now computerized. "I think it saved the hobby because all you could do is turn the speed like a dimmer switch but now you can program everything," said Timmons. Of course, mine was built before the computer chip. But if anyone can appreciate it, it's Tim.

"It's like a big garage sale and everyone wants to come and see what you've got and touch things and I expect a lot of smiles." And who knows, maybe next year, I'll see my old train riding the rails at the next Great train show.