The gift of sight, local campaign donates old glasses to those in need

BOISE, Idaho — Old pairs of prescription glasses can now serve a new purpose through a local campaign helping those in need see for free.

Envision Sight, a Boise nonprofit organization, is the only eye bank in Idaho. It is also one of only 70 eye banks in the United States.

Through the Eye Care campaign, Envision restores old glasses and gives them to people who financially cannot afford sight services or lack access to care.

Madison Hardy

Vision is something many take for granted, Envision Sight’s Executive Director Jay Lugo said. But he said that for the people who walk into Envision’s free vision clinics, the gift of glasses had changed their lives.

“We often hear here at our offices at Envision that ‘Now I can go get a job. Now I can fill out an application because I can see it and read it now,” Lugo said. “Without a pair of glasses, they can’t do that.”

Envision accepts donated glasses at participating locations and through drop-off boxes all year. This month, Larry Miller Honda in Boise has partnered with Envision Sight to collect glasses.

Envision accepts: