BOISE, Idaho — The Faces of Hope Foundation is expanding local services by opening up a new location in West Ada.

Faces of Hope's mission is to help those affected by abuse and neglect get the immediate medical, legal, and social services they need.

In 2020 there were over 9,500 victims receiving services in Idaho. That's 4-and-a-half times higher than those actually reported to law enforcement.

This is why Faces of Hope is expanding its services to West Ada County. They plan to open a new satellite center for those outside the Boise area who may not want to report their assault but still need help.

It will offer free crucial stabilizing services like crisis counseling, case management, legal support, and community resources.

Paige Dinger, Executive Director for Faces of Hope, said nearly half of their clients come from West Ada County. Still, many of those victims did not return after the first or second visit for follow-up services, and they believe it was due to its location.

"But if people come to our West Ada location and they have more needs, we are going to make sure they can get here through a taxi or food and gas cards," said Dinger.

Faces of Hope knows asking for help can be challenging for some abuse victims, so they want to eliminate a barrier for community members receiving support.

"After COVID, we have continued to see an increase year after year; it is about a 27% increase of people every year coming to faces," said Dinger.

Faces of Hope aims to open the new center in Meridian by October 2023.