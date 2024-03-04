NAMPA, Idaho — Idaho State Police has a collection of "parade cars" that demonstrate the evolution of the cop car. Turns out "car" is an endangered word because most domestic producers have stopped creating the sedans that most police forces use. These days, heavier, taller and more spacious SUVs rule the police garage.

ISP has a 1947 Chevy that was refurbished and donated by former ISP employees.

Also in their collection, a 1977 Grand Fury, a 1980's vintage Camaro, and a 1980's version 5.0 Mustang.

Current sedans include a modern Mustang and a Dodge Charger.

Manufacturers have stopped building most sedans so police have turned to SUV's.

Traditionally considered more unstable at high speeds because of their high center of gravity, most cop SUV's are easier to drive than sedans because of modern advancements like traction control.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

Cop cars have come a long way since 1947.

“I don’t know the top speed. The speedometer says 100 mph but we haven’t tested it,” said Idaho State Police Sgt. Jordan Ceow.

ISP has a series of parade cars it keeps around to remind people of the history of the force. For instance, this classic 1977 Gran Fury right out of the movie 'The Blues Brothers'.

"Some higher ups decided we needed to look less intimidating, so we went to this baby blue pattern,” said Sgt. Ceow.

And then there’s the modern Mustang and Charger which have all the bells and whistles.

"Computer, docking station, lights, sirens, everything’s uploaded in the newer vehicles ready to rock and roll,“ said Sgt. Ceow.

They all have one thing in common: they’re sedans, and they’re low to the ground for performance, but now everything is an SUV. In part because domestic manufacturers seem like they are done with cars.

"Manufacturers aren’t even making sedans any more this is one of the last years they’re making Chargers. So the only patrol vehicles out there will be SUV's," said Sgt. Ceow.

And driving a tall SUV with a lot of power can be a dangerous proposition. Corner too fast and it can flip. On the bright side though, SUV’s can handle rougher terrain, they hold a lot more equipment and let’s face it, no matter how fast the speeder, nothing can outrun a radio.

I talked to the folks at the Nampa Police Department and they're not warning the loss of the sedans. These SUV's are a lot easier to get in and out of, they have tons of power, they're heavier, and they say with all the traction control, they're actually easier to drive at high speeds.