The Elkhorn Fire nears 50% containment

MCCALL, Idaho — Officials have reported that the Elkhorn Fire, now at 26,048 acres, is 45% complete.

Crews are hopeful for some assistance in extinguishing hot spots from Mother Nature, though have concerns of flooding, rock and mudslides, and debris flow in and around the burn area. Heavy rains tied to the remnants of Hurricane Hilary are expected in the area Sunday through Tuesday.

A detour is in place on the Divide Trail #505 as firefighters and heavy equipment occupy the space daily from sunup to sundown, working to remove debris. Signage for alternate routes is in place.

Personnel is also using boats, helicopters, and vehicles to backhaul equipment no longer needed from Whitewater Ranch downriver to China Bar.

Boaters traveling in the fire corridor are required to stop at Hancock Campsite on the left side at mile post 26.1 to collect information and instruction regarding safe passage and camping in the area.

Although boating, camping, and recreating are allowed in the Elkhorn Fire footprint, there are some exceptions. No stopping is allowed between Hancock Camp (river mile 26.1) and Magpie Creek Camp (river mile 29.6). Any changes in conditions and restrictions are posted on the river board.

For additional information on rafting, contact the river desk at 208-756-5587 or 208-481-2625.

Roads and trails spanning both sides of the Salmon River are still closed, excluding the Salmon River Wild and Scenic Corridor below the high-water line.

Temporary Flight Restrictions are in place for a two-mile buffer around the fire perimeter for any aircraft (including drones) not included in official efforts to work the fire area.