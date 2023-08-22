The East Parking Garage at BOI is open for business

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Airport (BOI) debuted its new parking garage today, and Idaho News 6 was there for the ribbon cutting to get the 4-1-1.

Dubbed the East Parking Garage, the new facility will increase the availability of long-term parking at BOI by 50%.

The garage is five stories tall, has 1148 stalls, and is the first parking lot at BOI to have rooftop parking. There are two lanes for entering the garage, and seven lanes available for exit.

Parking rates and available spaces can be found at the Boise Airport website.

The intention is to add pre-pay technology, but for now, patrons can pay at either the terminal walkway or the exit.

For now, the economy lots on Victory will remain open.

The East Garage is part of the BOI Upgrade, planning to also add a new rental car garage, an employee parking garage, and eventually a new concourse.