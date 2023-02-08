New passenger traffic record set at the Boise Airport

BOISE, Idaho — Travelers through the Boise Airport set a new record in 2022.

Almost 4.5 million passengers traveled through BOI in 2022. This represents a nine percent increase from the previous record, set in 2019.

The increase in passenger traffic is a good sign that Boise has completely rebounded from the dip experienced during the pandemic.

“The explosive growth we’ve seen in the Treasure Valley certainly correlates to an increased demand for air service,” said Rebecca Hupp, Boise Airport Director. “We expect traffic in 2023 to continue to be strong, which is why we’ve been working so hard to ensure the Boise Airport is prepared for that growth.”

In an effort to grow in pace with the community, the airport has already delivered parts of a multiyear expansion plan, BOI Upgrade.

Last year they added more stalls in the economy public parking areas and are expected to open a five-level, 1100 stall garage this summer.

Currently under construction is a new employee parking garage with plans to break ground soon on a rental car garage and lobby.

Future expansion plans include a new concourse, Concourse A, that will extend to the west of the airport terminal. It initially plans to open with six gates with expansion ability for up to 10 gates. The new concourse will also include restrooms, restaurants and retail stores. Construction for Concourse A is expected to begin in 2026.

For more information on plans for the design, visit iflyboise.com

