NAMPA — Blood donations are down to a 20 year low in the United States according to the Red Cross.

Local officials are urging everyone to consider making a donation during this critical time.

Summer is always a more difficult time to get donations because so many people are on vacation.

Nampa has a brand new Red Cross donation center previewed by our senior reporter Roland Beres who demonstrated how easy it is to give blood.

If you'd like to make an appointment just go to redcross.org.