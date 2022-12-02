The Director of Police Accountability placed on leave by Boise's Mayor and City Council leadership

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Mayor Lauren McLean and three City Council members have placed Police Accountability Director, Jesus Jara, on administrative leave effective immediately.

A release from Mayor McLean's office said the decision is in response to ongoing concerns with professional judgement and lack of confidence in the actions of the office.

“We must have confidence in this office and trust the judgement of its director,” said Mayor McLean and council leadership. ‘This step is necessary to protect the interests of our police officers and the public.”

City Council members that oversee the Office of Police Accountability include Council President Elaine Clegg, Council President Pro Tem Holli Woodings, and Council Member Jimmy Hallyburton. They made the decision with Mayor McLean on Friday.

The Boise Police Department has faced multiple challenges in recent months with Mayor McLean asking for the resignation of former Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee.

Lee's resignation followed an investigation after Lee was accused of Injuring another officer during an October briefing in 2021. The Office of Police Accountability recommended Lee be placed on leave during that investigation and the City chose not to follow that recommendation.

This also comes as Mayor Mclean has announced an independent investigation after a Retired Boise Police Captain Matt Bryngelson participated in a conference hosted by a group that Southern Poverty Law Center claims is a white nationalist group.

The Boise Police Department is currently being led by Interim Chief Ron Winegar who took the helm in September.