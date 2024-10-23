The daughter of one of Thomas Creech's victims speaks about execution

BOISE, Idaho — A second execution date is set for Thomas Creech on Nov. 13 for killing fellow inmate David Jensen in 1982. Creech was originally sentenced to life in prison for the killings of Edward Thomas Arnold and John Wayne Bradford in Valley County in 1974. I spoke with Bradford's daughter Donna Young-White about her thoughts on the upcoming planned execution.



Thomas Creech was convicted of killing Donna Young-White's father.

John Wayne Bradford and another man picked Creech and his girlfriend up while they were hitchhiking in Valley County in 1974.

Donna White-Young has forgiven Creech, but wants him to know what he did to her entire family.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

Donna Young was eight years old when her father was shot by Thomas Creech after Creech and his girlfriend were hitchhiking along Highway 55 in Valley County. Young says her father and Mr. Arnold met their fate for just trying to help.

"I have no ill feelings toward him except he took my dad, he needs to be punished for that and for Tom Arnold, and for Jensen and for all of us we need closure," Young-White said. "He left my mother who was 28 years old with five children, devastated our lives all of a sudden, we don't have a dad no more, he took our protector away, we had a terrible childhood."

I asked Young-White what would she say to Thomas Creech if she had the opportunity — "Wow, what would I say to Thomas Creech, well, basically I have forgiven the man. He did devastate our lives and I would tell him what he did to our family, he took something precious from us."

Thomas Creech's execution by lethal injection is scheduled for Nov. 13.