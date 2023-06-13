The College of Western Idaho announces new buildings for Nampa campus

The College of Western Idaho is one of the largest post-secondary institutions in the state, and they're expanding. Lois Moore has been a CNA teacher for over 50 years, "I chose CNA teaching because they are the ones that have 60 percent of the time with patients. RNs, doctors and therapists have 5 minutes if they're lucky. It's the CNAs that are the primary caregivers."

The popular community college serves more than 30,000 students at all stages of their careers. They are building out their main campus in Nampa, spanning 45,000 square feet, that will consolidate in-demand programs in health and sciences, such as nursing, biology and medical assistant students.

Moore explains, “In this classroom, the students don’t even have what we have in Boise. In Boise, the students have a computer at each student’s space. Here, they have to go around the corner and to a computer lab.” She says one building would give instructors from all areas under the medical umbrella the opportunity to collaborate.

The College of Western Idaho says they will make the following changes to their infrastructure:

1. Health & Sciences Building: This new 45,000 square-foot building will consolidate several programs to our Nampa campus, providing ease of access for students. This will be Phase I of this project and serve many of CWI’s most in-demand programs including nursing, biology, and medical assistant.

2. Student Learning Hub: This 35,000 square-foot facility is Phase I, and positions CWI as a destination for employers and the community to engage students in a central location. Additionally, the building will be the home to several resources to support student success.

3. Agricultural Science and Horticulture Buildings: The new agricultural science and horticulture buildings will have over 30,000 square feet of classroom, lab, greenhouse and shop spaces. Phase I of this project will include an orchard and plots for production to provide students with hands-on learning experiences.

The Health and Sciences building could be opened as soon as fall 2025.