The City of Boise opens grants for local small businesses that continue to be impacted by the pandemic

BOISE, Idaho- — Mayor McLean and the City Council approved $2 million in American Rescue Plan funds for small businesses impacted by the pandemic. A Small Business Grant program has opened to provide relief and direct support to local small business owners who continue to be affected by the pandemic.

"We landed on $4,000 for the mini-grant, knowing that it would make a difference for the type of businesses we are targeting," said Kate Nelson, Director of Community Partnerships at the Mayor's office.

The mini-grants are targeted at businesses disproportionately impacted by the pandemic. To qualify, a local business must have fewer than 20 employees and sales under $1 million annually.

Pet food market owner Katie Berger said the mini-grant would make a massive difference for a business like hers that was only open for a year when the pandemic hit.

"We could hire an employee. We would have the actual budget to set that aside and get help in here, so it's not just my business partner and me," said Katie Berger, owner of Molly's Healthy Pet Food Market.

The City of Boise hopes to distribute grants by the spring of next year. Awards are need-based and determined through the application process.

If you want to apply or learn more about the grants, visit the City of Boise Website, applications will close on January 31, 2023.

