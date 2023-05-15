The Boise River Greenbelt's 8th Street Tunnel mural dedication

BOISE, Idaho — The 8th Street Tunnel Mural on the Boise River Greenbelt had a dedication ceremony for the mural that was unveiled in October 2022.

Mayor Lauren McLean, Boise City Council, City of Boise staff and community partners assembled at the Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial Amphitheater to hold the ceremony for the mural, E Pluribus Unum (Out of Many, One) by Addie Boswell.

Assisted by a group of local volunteers, Boswell transformed a previously hate-ridden graffiti surface into a vibrant depiction of cultural symbols and the Boise landscape.

Doug Lock-Smith Boise Downtown dedicates 8th Street Greenbelt Tunnel mural

Boswell is a muralist who specializes in kid-friendly and community-specific designs, created from a process of layering colors and using the free spirit of street art.

Doug Lock-Smith Boise Downtown dedicates 8th Streen Greenbelt Tunnel mural

"To have a message that is again about welcome. About belonging. About all the beautiful sides to this community and that is what the mural really represents. I think it just shows that is the enduring message of this community," said Christina Bruce-Bennion, Executive Director Wassmuth Center for Human Rights.