Boise Greenbelt reduced to one lane as new mural is painted

BOISE, Idaho — The 8th Street Tunnel on the Boise River greenbelt will be getting a facelift.

Starting on Wednesday, Oct. 12, artist Addie Boswell and her team will start painting a mural in the tunnel, which is adjacent to the Idaho Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial.

Boswell's concept is intended to compliment and contribute to the memorial, honoring people who have stood up to injustice. The design, a chestnut tree that will arch across the tunnel ceiling, representing those who are woven together, "for we are all intimately connected," stated Boswell.

Boswell was selected to paint the mural by a committee made up of members from the Arts & History Commission, Boise City Council, Boise State University, Wassmuth Center, and other community stakeholders.

A temporary, single-lane closure will be in place from Oct. 12 - 17. Greenbelt users are encourage to use caution while going around the work zone.

The artwork is expected to last five to eight years.

To see more of artist Addie Boswell's work, visit her website here.