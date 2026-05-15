The art of popping a "wheelie": Tips from a world champion Idaho drag racer

EMMETT — The 55th Ignitor Nitro opener gets underway at Firebird Raceway in Emmett on Friday.

Firebird Raceway kicks off season

And Idaho is home to a one time super stock world champion who’s returning to the track after a year off.

Senior reporter Roland Beres talked with Jackie Alley about what it’s like to manage a wheelie in a 1969 Camaro.

Sometimes to go fast, you need to go on two wheels.

The added weight of the car placed on the spinning back wheels can increase traction and speed.

But doing wheelies right requires a perfect set up. Get it wrong and you could be looking at the sky. And if you can't see the track, how do you steer?

“Well you can feel it in the seat of your pants if you start to go a little crooked but you just get used to it, know you’re going straight and trust the car, ” said Alley.

She says if you panic and let off the gas you’ve got trouble.

“It comes down really hard and you’ll probably lose your headers and oil pan and cause delays on track,” said Alley.

However it happens right or wrong the result is the same for those with the need for speed.

“It's just the adrenaline rush!” laughs Alley.

The Ignitor Nitro opener is the start of the racing season for Firebird Raceway. The event runs through Sunday. Tickets are 30 dollars at the gate. Kids 15 and under are free.

