The Antique World Mall is opening its doors after several months of closure

BOISE, Idaho — The Antique World mall is reopening their doors after being closed for several months. The closure was prompted in June, after the roof collapsed at the neighboring Northgate Reel Theater.

"This mall is everything to me and my mom. We have been up here in dealers for probably about 20 years now," said Amy Harvey, Dealer at the Antique World Mall.

The months-long closure left many dealers at the Antique World Mall without an income. Dealers mentioned they weren't allowed to remove their items due to the safety hazard.

"We have 150 dealers, and this is their livelihood for many of them, so it's been very hard on them. Because unless they sell online, they haven't had any sales," said Renee Bessinger, Manager at the Antique World Mall.

During the shutdown, workers separated the antique shop and theater buildings, which were previously connected. The first full-day opening drew a lot of customers, with some traveling from as far as Alaska.

"When I heard today was the first day of opening, I thought it was pretty cool, and I have to be there," said John Andreson.

If you like antiques, you might find bargain dealers are offering sales hoping to get customers back through the doors.

