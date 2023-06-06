The AAC camp is for those who need an extra hand when it comes to communicating

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Summer's here and for many kids that means off to camp. However, some need a little extra hand when it comes to communicating.

Again this year, St. Luke’s, ISU,and Idaho Assistive Technology Project are hosting The Advancing Adventures in Communication camp, helping individuals who rely on the use of Speech Generation Devices or Voice Output Communication Aids, often referred to as 'talkers,' to improve their communication skills.

Being the only one of its kind in the Northwest, this camp is designed specifically for children and young adults who use talkers to communicate, a practice more commonly known as augmentative/alternative communication, or AAC.

Typically, AAC users have diagnoses of autism, cerebral palsy, Down syndrome, or other neurological disorders.

This AAC program allows its participants to enjoy many of the same activities offered in traditional summer camps, such as swimming and crafts while learning new skills when using their devices.

"Many of the campers that come are the only ones in their school or in their town that have a talker," said Anne Kuhlmeier, the AAC Camp Director.

During the 4-day program, campers play games and use technology all week to develop their communication skills and better use their talking devices.

Families also get the opportunity to learn about their child's device and get the chance to learn new skills through training sessions.

Teagen Edmondson, one of the camp participants, is a 9-year-old who has used his talker since he was 3 years old. This camp enables him to "have people help him communicate, to being more able to present himself," said Sonja Ruble, Tegan's grandmother.

"This is my talker. It helps me speak," said Tegan while using his device to talk to me.

Campers are paired with a student counselor from ISU to work on social language and communication with the campers all week.

This year 20 kids and young adults from across Idaho are participating in the camp.