Ten defendants sentenced to federal prison for drug trafficking in the Magic Valley

MAGIC VALLEY — Ten defendants have been sentenced following a combined federal and state drug trafficking investigation in the Magic Valley, U.S. Attorney Bart M. Davis announced in a press release.

In September of 2024, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced charges against 20 defendants, accused of trafficking "large quantities" of methamphetamine across the Magic Valley. Officials say that federal and state law enforcement recovered over 30 pounds of methamphetamine during the investigation and arrests.

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On Tuesday, April 7, 33-year-old Oscar Alejandro Perez-Gomez of Jerome was sentenced to over 24 years in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. Chief U.S. District Court Judge Amanda K. Brailsford also ordered Perez-Gomez to serve five years of supervised release.

Nine defendants have been previously sentenced to federal prison for their roles in the conspiracy. The cases were prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Christopher A. Booker and Francis J. Zebari.

As part of the same investigation, nine additional defendants were prosecuted in Idaho state courts for possession of controlled substances and trafficking in methamphetamine.