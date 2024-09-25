Arrests made relating to large-scale drug trafficking conspiracy in Magic Valley

MAGIC VALLEY, Idaho — A large-scale Organized Crime and Drug Enforcement Task Force investigation resulted in 10 Magic Valley residents being indicted on drug trafficking charges. An additional 10 defendants were also charged for their actions to conspire, according to U.S. Attorney John Hurwit.

“This investigation is the result of outstanding partnerships and teamwork between local law enforcement in the Magic Valley, the Idaho State Police, and the DEA,” Hurwit said in a press release. “I am grateful for the trust they have placed in my office to work hand-in-hand with them to keep their communities safe.”

The defendants are accused of possessing and distributing large quantities of methamphetamine throughout the Magic Valley area, according to the indictments, with over 30 pounds of methamphetamine being seized by officers.

It is alleged that several of the individuals being charged also traveled to Arizona and California to obtain the drugs which were then brought to the Magic Valley.

The investigation also includes nine other defendants who've been charged with possession of controlled substances, trafficking in methamphetamine, and other crimes, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

“We are proud the State of Idaho works so well with our federal partners to protect the public,” said Idaho Governor Brad Little in a statement. “The goal of our Operation Esto Perpetua initiative is to equip law enforcement with the training and tools they need to keep Idaho safe. Today’s announcement about the federal indictment of drug traffickers demonstrates what Idaho is doing is working.”