Ten arrested in Boise area child abuse crackdown

BOISE, ID - Ten people have been arrested in the Boise area as result of a joint law enforcement operation targeting child sexual abuse.

Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden’s office issued a news release late Monday. It did not list the names of those arrested -– but stated “The project was a cooperative effort between federal, state and local agencies. Agencies conducted the operation Friday, Saturday, Sunday and early Monday. It resulted in the arrest of ten people. Suspects were booked into the Ada County Jail.”

“Five suspects face prosecution for state charges. The other five have been referred for federal charges. The state prosecutions involve two suspects charged with enticement of a child through use of the internet, two suspects charged with attempted lewd conduct with a minor, and one suspect who was charged with both enticement of a child through the use of the internet and attempted sexual exploitation of a minor. Of those facing federal charges, four were charged with enticement of a minor and one was charged with sex trafficking of a minor,” the release stated.

The Attorney General’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit partnered with Homeland Security Investigations and the U.S Attorney’s Office for the District of Idaho, who organized and supervised the operation. The collaborative effort was part of the U.S. Department of Justice’s Project Safe Childhood

The Ada County Sheriff’s Office and Ada County Emergency Management provided facilities for the operation. Other participating agencies included Idaho State Police, Ada County Prosecutor’s Office, Boise Police Department, Canyon County Sheriff’s Office, Canyon County Prosecutor’s Office, Garden City Police Department, Nampa Police Department, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, U.S. Marshals Service and U.S. Postal Inspection Service.



