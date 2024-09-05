Teaching raptor tricks. World Center for Birds of Prey prepares multiple birds for Fall Flights

BOISE — Curator of Birds at the World Center for Birds of Prey explains what it's like to train large raptors to take part in Fall Flights. Fall Flights is a weekly performance that highlights the importance of Raptors in the balance of nature.
- Fall flights take place Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the World Center for Birds of Prey through October 27.
- Go to peregrinefund.org to learn more.
- The flights feature performances of flight by various raptors.
- The birds literally fly inches above the heads of the crowd.
- World Center for Birds of Prey has been instrumental in the recovery efforts for the peregrine falcon, the California Condor and more.