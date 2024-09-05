Teaching raptor tricks. World Center for Birds of Prey prepares multiple birds for Fall Flights

BOISE — Curator of Birds at the World Center for Birds of Prey explains what it's like to train large raptors to take part in Fall Flights. Fall Flights is a weekly performance that highlights the importance of Raptors in the balance of nature.

Fall flights take place Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the World Center for Birds of Prey through October 27.

Go to peregrinefund.org to learn more.

The flights feature performances of flight by various raptors.

The birds literally fly inches above the heads of the crowd.

World Center for Birds of Prey has been instrumental in the recovery efforts for the peregrine falcon, the California Condor and more.