TDS Telecomm held a “thank you” coffee and donut party for the City of Nampa Street Crew Division

NAMPA, Idaho- — TDS Telecommunications is getting in the holiday spirit by giving back across the Treasure Valley as part of their new week of giving campaign. For Thankful Thursday, they headed out to Nampa.

“They asked us to pick a group or an organization that really was deserving, and the idea popped into our head, given the most recent weather,” said Pamela Hayn, Associated Manager for TDS Telecom.

The Nampa Street Division consists of 30 people who manage and maintain more than 900 miles of alleys and commercial corridors.

“Sometimes we work all night; sometimes, we work all day and half of the night. It just depends on the city's needs,” said Don Barr, Street Superintendent for the City of Nampa.

TDS Telecom hosted a coffee and donut party for the crew as part of their new week of giving campaign.

“It gives these guys a little bit more motivation and gives them a thing to keep going and keep doing well with what they are doing,” said Steve Noverweg, Lead for Nampa Street Division.

“I think a lot of times we are working while people are sleeping, so they don't really see what we are doing, and they really are trying their best to get everyone to work,” said Jose Guardian, Heavy Equipment Lead for the Nampa Street Division.

The week of giving campaign wraps up Friday with plans to be an annual event.