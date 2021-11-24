Watch
Tamarack winter operations 'on hold' pending more mountain snow

Tamarack Resort
Investor group to buy, expand Tamarack resort
Posted at 10:30 AM, Nov 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-24 13:03:23-05

Full Tamarack Resort winter operations are "on hold" until the mountain gets more snow.

The Resort will delay the official season kickoff and full opening until more snow arrives, according to a news release. Officials at the resort will evaluate the snow conditions on a weekly basis to determine when the full mountain will open.

Snow making at the base of the mountain will allow the Discovery Chair to open free to the public Nov. 26-28. It will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and guests can pick up their free ticket at Tamarack Outfitters skier services area, according to the release.

Tamarack Resort beginner slope will have some terrain park features set up as well. Guests can also watch The Approach in the Rendezvous Food Hall Nov. 26 for free admission with a donation of one can of food per person, or admission is $5 per person. All donated food will go to The Grainery, Donnelly's food bank.

