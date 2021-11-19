ID-55 Smiths Ferry to Round Valley closed through Nov. 28

SMITHS FERRY — ID-55 between Smiths Ferry and Round Valley Road will remain closed through Nov. 28, following a large rock slide that occurred on Nov. 18, according to a press release from the Idaho Transportation Department.

The rock slide occurred during a scheduled closure and there were no injuries.

ITD says geotechnical experts are on-site evaluating the safety and stability of the slope, as well as determining how much material needs to be removed. ITD recommends those traveling for Thanksgiving to make plans to use US-95 as an alternate route.

“We understand the inconvenience closing down the road causes, but our objective is to ensure the corridor is safe for travel,” said Jason Brinkman, ITD District 3 Engineering Manager. “These decisions are not taken lightly. We appreciate the public’s continued patience as we work to clear the material and reopen the road safely.”

Construction crews are expected to begin clearing the road later this weekend, according to ITD. Weather permitting, crews will remove the large amount of debris blocking the road as quickly as possible. ITD says they will provide regular updates of progress in clearing the road, as well as evaluating the safety of the slope before reopening it.

Smiths Ferry itself has been undergoing an improvement project overseen by ITD. As of Sept. 8, there have been full road closures Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., as well as one-way alternating traffic outside of those hours. ITD says that no construction is expected over the winter months for the project, and after clearing the rock slide, all lanes are expected to be open, barring weather conditions.

For regular updates on the progress of the road clearing, drivers can check Idaho 511 or the ID-55 Smiths Ferry improvements project website.