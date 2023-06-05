"Talk away the dark": Idaho native shares son's mental health story

BOISE, Idaho — The mental health epidemic in America is leaving no age group unscathed.

The Preventive Services Task Force now recommends regular anxiety screenings for youth ranging from ages 8 to 18 and depression screenings for youth ranging from ages 12 to 18.

Resources are especially scarce throughout Idaho and Oregon. According to the non-profit organization Mental Health America, Idaho ranks 46th and Oregon ranks 50th when it comes to two parameters - the rate of youth struggling with mental health and their access to care.

Idaho native Sarah Massie explains, “Part of it is it's not just lacking in who can service and help with counseling and medication management. It's also the diagnosis of it. That's your base layer." When Massie's son Nic was just 9 years old, he began having behavioral issues and claimed he "wish he were dead." Immediately, Massie began looking for help for her son but had to wait six to eight months to get him in for testing.

He ended up being diagnosed with ADHD, autism, anxiety, and depression. A few days after the diagnosis, Nic had his first suicide attempt. "He was just 9 years old. You don't even think it's possible for a 9-year-old to have those kinds of thoughts," Massie explains.

On Mother's Day in 2020, it was a mother's worst nightmare as Nic attempted suicide for a second time. He was 10 years old at the time. He survived both attempts and Massie says in retrospect he's always glad he did.

When asked what signs to look for, Massie says it is different in every kid but being in tune with your child's emotions is the key.

"For him, it was anger. He was more angry and more aggressive. I was told later that's how younger kids express depression. They haven't learned to internalize it yet, so they lash out."

She also said it's important to have a safe person for your child. Someone they can talk to, even when they are in trouble, when they are depressed or anxious.

In sharing Nic's story, they hope to help other families dealing with similar difficulties. You can contact Sarah Massie at Myunlikelyhero@gmail. com or go to their blog.