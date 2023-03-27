Taking a look at Bogus Basin technology in its 80th season

BOISE, Idaho — When winter calls to Boiseans, Bogus Basin is just a short trip up the hill and this year is celebrating its 80th season.

Nate Shake, Bogus Basin Director of Operations, told Idaho News 6 he thinks this year might set a record in terms of visitation and it's been great for snow totals too.

“You know, it's been a great snow season so far," said Shake. “We know that a majority of our pass holders are our Boise locals. A large majority."

So far, over 250 inches of snow has fallen on the 2,600 acres at Bogus. It takes a solid team to operate the ski area.

“The operations team, for sure, we're a pretty tight group. It's a small group. 25 to 30 folks working on the mountain throughout the summer and year-round and maintain the lifts and buildings and facilities and slopes," Shake explained.

The lift mechanics need to understand a wide range of tech to do their jobs, from technology that spans from the mining days to lifts designed specifically with modern skiers in mind.

"The way I understand it, this is all based on turn-of-the-century mining technology," Andy Christy, a lift mechanic at Bogus, explained.

But the newer, Doppelmayr brand rope tows offer a complex engineering of mechanics, computers, and sensors.