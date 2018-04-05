Syngenta plans $30M expansion to Nampa facility

NAMPA, ID - Agribusiness giant Syngenta is planning a $30 million expansion to its research and seed production facility in western Idaho.

The Idaho Press-Tribune reports the Switzerland-based company announced this week the expansion project that will allow the Nampa facility to accommodate the majority of the company's corn trait conversion work on the continent.

The expansion will include a trait conversion accelerator, which Nampa site manager Ciriaco Franks says is a tool that aims to help the company better deliver corn hybrids to market.

The company says it plans to add more resources over the next five years to the Nampa facility such as product breeding, product selection leads and trialing.

Construction is expected to be completed in 2019.

