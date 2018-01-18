Sweepstakes scammers using Idaho Attorney General's name

BOISE, ID - Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden is warning Idahoans of a consumer scam involving the use of his name and office.

The Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division was alerted by a Latah County resident that she was contacted by telephone Wednesday by a man claiming to be from Publishers Clearing House. When the woman questioned the caller’s legitimacy, the caller said he would have the “Idaho Attorney General” contact her to verify the call. Shortly thereafter, the woman received a call from a man claiming to be “Mr. Wasden,” who told her the first call was from Publishers Clearing House.

Both calls were fake and part of an apparent scam.

“While I’d love to be the bearer of good news, I want to make sure all Idahoans know that my office has no connection whatsoever with Publishers Clearing House,” Wasden says. “Anyone receiving a call like this should just hang up -- because it’s a scam.”

The Idaho Attorney General plays no role in notifying winners of sweepstakes, lotteries, drawings or any other contests.

