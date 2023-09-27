Suspended Timberline teacher speaks about recent allegations about abuse in Boise School District

BOISE, Idaho — Almost two weeks ago, Timberline students walked out in support of the suspended teacher Laura Boulton.

Boulton was suspended in September. The Boise School District has still not said why she was suspended.

Related | Suspended Timberline teacher reacts to student-organized protest in her support

Boulton says that during her time in the Boise School District, she reported several instances of sexual abuse.

Boulton explained to Idaho News 6 that, as a mandated reporter, her job was to report instances of abuse and pass them on.

She says she learned later from conversations with former students, that some of her reports never advanced past administration.

She says that creates an unsafe place.

"I can't teach math or English or science or social studies if my students don't feel safe," Boulton said. "Like they can trust me and that they know I love them from the minutes they come in."

Idaho News 6 was contacted about allegations of abuse within the Boise School District, including at Timberline. The student, who will remain nameless, said they were abused both sexually and physically. They also say their grievances were met with inaction by the Boise School District.

"I wasn't surprised at all," Boulton said about recent allegations, "and there's many more."

Boulton says her suspension was a culmination of back and forth disagreements stemming from her first suspension in 2018.

A program Boulton ran which helped students who had immigrated to the U.S. was disbanded. She encouraged the students to speak out about it, which she says led to her suspension.

The Boise School District denies her suspension had anything to do with events that took place prior to 2023.

"I think it's unfortunate when people tell lies and time tells all truths," Boulton said about the district's response.

Idaho News 6 reached out to the Boise School District about recent claims of abuse as well as available resources for students dealing with trauma from allegations of abuse. In the response from the district, they explained that "the Boise School District is committed to providing an education that is free from sex and gender-based harassment, discrimination, and retaliation."

They continued, adding, "While we cannot comment on the results of specific investigations, we can assure our parents and the public that the tragic incidents recently reported in the Idaho Press were investigated thoroughly, with remedial and supportive actions taken in accordance with our policies and Federal Title IX. It is clear, however, that while the processes worked in accordance with Federal Title IX, the results left many feeling unsatisfied and hurt. This is where we can do better."