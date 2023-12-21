Suspect in custody, victim hospitalized after stabbing in a Boise grocery store bathroom

BOISE, Idaho — A suspect is in custody after police say a man was stabbed in a downtown Boise grocery store bathroom Thursday afternoon.

It happened on the 100 block of Myrtle Street downtown around 1:45 p.m.

"Officers arrived quickly to find employees and witnesses providing aid to the adult male victim and restraining the suspect," a press release from the Boise Police Department said.

The victim was hospitalized with serious injuries. The adult male suspect was taken into custody and the investigation is ongoing.

Investigators believe there was a witness in the bathroom who left the scene before speaking with law enforcement. Any witnesses who have not yet spoken with police are asked to call Ada County Dispatch at 208-377-6790.

