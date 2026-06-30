Supreme Court upholds Idaho transgender athlete law; plaintiff's attorneys hold press conference

IDAHO — The U.S. Supreme Court has upheld Idaho’s law restricting transgender women and girls from competing on female school sports teams, allowing the state’s 2020 policy to remain in place after years of legal challenges.

The ruling comes from consolidated cases involving Idaho and West Virginia and centers on whether such restrictions violate federal civil rights protections or the Constitution’s equal protection clause. Idaho’s law was the first of its kind in the nation when it passed in 2020 and was challenged after a transgender woman sought to compete in women’s track and cross-country at Boise State University.

Attorney General Raúl Labrador said the decision reinforces the state’s approach to school athletics.

“Today’s decision is a victory for common sense, fairness, and the countless girls and women who dedicate themselves to athletics,” Labrador said. “Idaho led the nation by becoming the first state to protect women’s sports, and I’ve never wavered in defending that law... Every parent can rest assured that our law protects their daughters competing in Idaho.”

Attorneys for transgender student-athletes criticized the ruling, calling it harmful and saying it limits equal access to school sports opportunities.

The plaintiff's attorneys in the case addressed the media at 10 a.m. Watch the full press conference below —

Attorneys for plaintiffs respond after Idaho transgender sports ruling upheld

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